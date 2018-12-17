Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 299.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 447,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 596,393 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.04 million, up from 149,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 265,622 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 39.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 19.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank analyzed 22,600 shares as the company's stock declined 8.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,685 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.46M, down from 113,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 148,587 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has risen 11.42% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.47, from 3.63 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold SKY shares while 9 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 3.69% less from 98.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Management Limited Liability reported 114,635 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett has 0.02% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.06% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 10,282 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 65,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Strs Ohio reported 5,100 shares stake. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Friess Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 125,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 44,010 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 114,300 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $2.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 84,592 shares to 549,988 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 262,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,905 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $430.86 million activity. 150,000 shares valued at $3.27 million were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Wednesday, December 5. Shares for $361,910 were sold by SCHOLTEN ROGER K. Another trade for 12,410 shares valued at $362,993 was sold by Hough Laurie M.. On Tuesday, September 25 the insider BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $105.51M. $2.61 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by Anderson Keith A. $1.04M worth of stock was sold by Yost Mark J. on Tuesday, September 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold KEX shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 55.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 54.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated holds 3,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 4.72 million shares. Thomson Horstmann Bryant holds 0.08% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 7,720 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10,356 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 378,554 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 14,800 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.02% or 97,427 shares. Voya Inv Llc has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Amg National Bancorporation holds 11,589 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us invested in 176,073 shares. Argent stated it has 3,360 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 52,403 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Co reported 40,259 shares stake.

Among 15 analysts covering Kirby (NYSE:KEX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kirby had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KEX in report on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Stephens downgraded Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) on Monday, November 28 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, May 1. The stock of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Gabelli upgraded the shares of KEX in report on Monday, July 30 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Tuesday, January 16.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. KEX’s profit will be $40.70M for 25.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

More news for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Kirby’s Recovery Prospects No Longer Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Kirby Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 26, 2018 is yet another important article.