Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 8.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 825,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.57 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $176.86M, down from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 90.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,650 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.33 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 71,587 shares. 151,328 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Conestoga Advisors Lc reported 43,755 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Llc Delaware invested in 0.01% or 3,454 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 71,652 shares stake. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company holds 79,558 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 15,400 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 20,320 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,350 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 550 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 2,315 shares. The New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Robecosam Ag invested in 408,863 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Raymond James Financial holds 32,984 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,300 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 81,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 8. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AOS in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AOS in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11. BB&T Capital initiated A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Wednesday, September 23 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $362,530 activity. Shares for $84,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $178,500 was made by Niederauer Duncan L on Monday, November 12.

Among 15 analysts covering Realogy Holdings Corporation (NYSE:RLGY), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realogy Holdings Corporation had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) rating on Monday, November 5. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $19 target. Wedbush upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, December 19 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Piper Jaffray. Compass Point upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 13 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, January 29 with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Friday, October 2 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, December 22.