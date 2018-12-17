Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 52.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 15,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 5.88 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $219.81M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 24.78 million shares traded or 52.31% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan Co invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Republic International Corporation invested in 1.11M shares or 1.4% of the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd reported 1.4% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Court Place Advsr Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 16,661 shares. Fdx reported 59,903 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Company accumulated 1,217 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Communications Mi Adv holds 0.1% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. 1,516 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc. 148,318 are held by Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation. Bokf Na reported 53,883 shares. Beacon Capital Management Inc stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Visionary Asset, a Texas-based fund reported 54,536 shares. South State Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 21,919 shares. Burt Wealth holds 606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. The insider Greene Kimberly S – sold $705,450. $428,207 worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C on Thursday, August 16.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Sunday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, April 9. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 29 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 12. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 5 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc owns 65,500 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 5,448 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 149,114 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.3% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs owns 69,078 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept reported 6,606 shares. 1St Source Bankshares owns 104,242 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Oarsman Capital accumulated 39,301 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd invested in 4.89% or 454,072 shares. Central Corporation invested in 180,000 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Rbo Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 124,055 shares stake. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru has invested 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Motco reported 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 88,937 are owned by Tru Com Of Virginia Va.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $3.50 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.