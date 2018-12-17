Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 19.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,365 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, down from 31,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 3.13M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Realty (SRC) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 45,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 287,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 1.83 million shares traded or 55.10% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CFO; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – NAMES RICARDO RODRIGUEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SPIRIT MTA REIT; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Announces Effectiveness of SMTA REIT Form 10 Registration Statement; 17/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital (Prn) by 825,000 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $2.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 19 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 60 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SRC in report on Thursday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 14 by Bank of America. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 9 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, September 26, the company rating was initiated by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SRC in report on Friday, August 4 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 25 by BTIG Research. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 4 report. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) earned “Hold” rating by Ladenburg on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 10. Ladenburg maintained the shares of SRC in report on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.59M for 54.97 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. Hughes Michael C. bought $99,995 worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Friday, November 30.

Among 20 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Fastenal had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Thursday, April 12 report. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 22. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 12 by Avondale. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. William Blair maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, September 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 12. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, October 14 to “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 12 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, October 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23M for 22.07 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $101.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 6,970 shares to 52,890 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. The insider Drazkowski William Joseph bought 830 shares worth $41,948. On Tuesday, October 16 Lewis Holden bought $26,142 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 500 shares. Owen Terry Modock had bought 1,500 shares worth $78,105. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $300,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $103,900 worth of stock was bought by FLORNESS DANIEL L on Friday, October 12.

