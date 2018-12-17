Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 40.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59 million, up from 23,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 21.23M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 192,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $145.75 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 14.35M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $574.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,320 shares to 200,560 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,016 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Medical Devices Etf (IHI).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2018 : NBR, BAC, ITUB, CIG, EBR, BITA, CSCO, QQQ, INTC, MSFT, WEN, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy Intel Stock for Its Potentially Huge Upside In eSports – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Apple’s iPhone Production Cuts Mean for Intel – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 5,117 shares worth $247,155. $226,100 worth of stock was sold by Shenoy Navin on Monday, December 3.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G, worth $270,200. On Friday, August 24 TERUEL JAVIER G sold $8.78 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 166,666 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pershing Square Holdings (Bill Ackman) Q3 2018 Investor Letter – Seeking Alpha” on November 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Ways Starbucks Crushed It in Fiscal 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLY, HD, NKE, SBUX – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Are All in Correction Territory Following Stock Selloff – TheStreet.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $26.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 43,332 shares to 452,977 shares, valued at $27.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

