Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 11,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.29M, up from 977,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 3.38M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 4.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 50,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.43M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 846,017 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has declined 15.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 41,766 shares to 262 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 28,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,648 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Among 11 analysts covering Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Lexington Realty had 29 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, May 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 14 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 19. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 19 by Ladenburg Thalmann. JP Morgan maintained Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) rating on Thursday, September 27. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9 target. Jefferies maintained Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) rating on Friday, June 23. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $1100 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LXP in report on Tuesday, March 20 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold LXP shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 173.21 million shares or 1.09% less from 175.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 73,614 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 619,086 shares. Pinebridge Lp, a New York-based fund reported 48,686 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 255,418 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv owns 142,531 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 180,818 shares. Century Companies owns 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 1.05M shares. Aperio Lc reported 84,434 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 3.48M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 567,750 shares. Legg Mason invested 1.96% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Financial Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,065 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 151,577 shares in its portfolio. 166,894 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 51,785 shares to 219,739 shares, valued at $36.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 22,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,247 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT).

Among 17 analysts covering Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Suncor Energy Inc. had 38 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by National Bank Canada given on Friday, October 30. As per Tuesday, November 21, the company rating was upgraded by Edward Jones. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 24 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 16. TD Securities downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 18 report. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was upgraded by TD Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 23. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 19 by Bank of America.