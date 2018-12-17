Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) by 285.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 129,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,252 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62M, up from 45,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.23 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 11.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 16,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,844 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95 million, down from 151,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 5.68 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Among 15 analysts covering Realogy Holdings Corporation (NYSE:RLGY), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realogy Holdings Corporation had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 5 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 2 report. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 24 by JP Morgan. Compass Point maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Monday, November 2. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 6 with “Underweight”. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 4. Zelman downgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Thursday, February 25 to “” rating. Wedbush upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, December 19 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Relentless Agents To The Front: Century 21 Unveils New Roster Of Relentless Agent Award Winners – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century 21 Real Estate Honors Columbia’s Wayne Reid With The “Relentless Agent Award” – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realogy Holdings 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NRT Unites Technology And Service With Launch Of Listing Concierge… – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $362,530 activity. The insider Silva Enrique bought 5,500 shares worth $99,330. Shares for $84,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $132.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smuckers Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5,768 shares to 25,772 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc Cl A (NYSE:COTY) by 39,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,828 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Company reported 40,724 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 910,908 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Centurylink Investment Management Communications has 0.38% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Fmr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 5.36 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 38,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 48,973 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 97,243 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 15,050 shares. Gmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Inc Tn reported 9.52 million shares stake. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Mcf Advsr Lc holds 500 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 260,134 shares.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 13,700 shares to 87,189 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 183,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 14.66 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 2 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 4. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, January 16. Susquehanna maintained the shares of TSM in report on Tuesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, October 13 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.