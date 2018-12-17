Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 118.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 475,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 875,440 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.66M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 7.27 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 49.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 1,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, up from 2,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $261.54. About 8.07 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225.0 target in Wednesday, October 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, March 9. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 10. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $33000 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanseatic Management Inc holds 2.37% or 6,802 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 724,246 shares. Kbc Gru Inc Nv accumulated 0.18% or 62,113 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.14% or 3,892 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 1,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce stated it has 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,192 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited invested in 0.15% or 5,687 shares. Gyroscope Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,650 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 0.25% or 156,887 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited invested in 0.75% or 620 shares. 755 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Associated Banc owns 1,097 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Netflix reportedly set to produce 90 movies a year, with budgets up to $200 million – MarketWatch” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: 3 Reasons To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, GOOG, BKD – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Everything coming to Netflix in December â€” and whatâ€™s leaving – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 selling transactions for $194.08 million activity. $115,280 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by BARTON RICHARD N on Wednesday, October 31. 472 shares valued at $189,272 were sold by KILGORE LESLIE J on Tuesday, June 19. Bennett Kelly had sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20 million on Wednesday, October 31. On Tuesday, October 16 HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 21,882 shares. $33.13 million worth of stock was sold by HASTINGS REED on Wednesday, June 20. $2.42M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Peters Gregory K.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $488.43 million and $223.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 5,842 shares to 5,016 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 4 by Susquehanna. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 13 by HSBC. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, October 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Monday, July 2. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, October 10 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of TSM in report on Monday, November 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by HSBC. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $693.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 9.00M shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp.