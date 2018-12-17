Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 66.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 881,511 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.55M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 951,391 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 22.83% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,023 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.97 million, down from 71,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 209,756 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $5.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB) by 312,024 shares to 966,039 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 6,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 3.6% on Upbeat Q4 LTL Segment Update – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Old Dominion Already At Maximum Overdrive? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line reloads buyback allowance – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 Results Maintain the Same Pace – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Old Dominion Freight Line had 65 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 6 report. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, December 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by Stephens. As per Monday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 20. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.63 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $143.07 million for 17.79 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) owns 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 19,337 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt holds 5,160 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,170 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 4,495 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions Corp invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Natixis Advisors LP reported 33,775 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.33% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 411,804 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. 2,074 are owned by Bb&T. Lord Abbett & Communications Lc holds 465,648 shares. Finance Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 68,023 shares. Clark Management invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 14,899 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,133 shares.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA CMCM TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Tenaris SA (TS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TENARIS LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Tenaris SA â€“ TS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Tenaris SA had 52 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 16 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 8 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of TS in report on Friday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 11 by Cowen & Co. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 25.

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.27 per share. TS’s profit will be $254.40 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.