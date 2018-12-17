Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,659 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.90M, down from 46,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $231.78. About 870,650 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Selkirk Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr (BABA) by 70.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.11. About 7.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Standpoint Research given on Thursday, April 20. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Bank of America. Axiom Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, August 13 report.

Selkirk Management Llc, which manages about $168.83M and $196.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc Cmn by 10,300 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 18.16 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 6 by Argus Research. Cleveland downgraded the shares of TMO in report on Friday, September 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 1. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $264 target in Thursday, October 25 report. On Thursday, January 7 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fiduciary Tru owns 89,684 shares. 56,896 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Appleton Ma accumulated 1.66% or 51,072 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lourd Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 1,987 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 140,388 shares. New York-based Canandaigua National Bank And Trust has invested 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cullen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,500 shares. Grisanti Cap holds 23,893 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,032 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.24% or 157,491 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 243,159 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1,523 shares. Papp L Roy & stated it has 2.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $259.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 17,653 shares to 24,453 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. 1,100 shares valued at $277,176 were sold by Jacks Tyler on Tuesday, December 4. 9,500 shares valued at $2.29 million were sold by Williamson Stephen on Friday, December 7. 17,235 shares were sold by Herrema Gregory J., worth $4.26M.