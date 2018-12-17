San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 51.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $317,000, down from 2,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 1.42M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 34.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 16,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,385 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620,000, down from 46,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 691,171 shares traded or 154.67% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has declined 3.68% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 17.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.45 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $34.65 million for 8.68 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,123 shares to 167,791 shares, valued at $72.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67M for 169.85 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $267.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,599 shares to 15,907 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 4,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

