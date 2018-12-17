Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc (TA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 72,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,581 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, down from 491,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $3.765. About 142,997 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has declined 3.64% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 16/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 74.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.975. About 17.37 million shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 26.29% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Among 18 analysts covering Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Kinross Gold Corporation had 69 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Tuesday, May 3. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, February 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 31 by TD Securities. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Friday, April 28 report. The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) earned “Sector Perform” rating by IBC on Friday, July 24.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 180,619 shares to 837,530 shares, valued at $36.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 127,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,843 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Since October 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8.38 million activity.

Analysts await TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by TravelCenters of America LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -850.00% negative EPS growth.