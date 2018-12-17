Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 326.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $262.8. About 9.59M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com

Cim Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 63.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 7,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 583,867 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 8.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 5.74, from 6.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold TREX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 50.55 million shares or 50.19% less from 101.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has 331 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1,118 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 579,671 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fmr Llc accumulated 494 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Company invested in 50 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,329 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 12,784 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 10,600 shares. Oppenheimer And Co holds 8,547 shares. 44,946 were reported by Matarin Management Ltd Llc. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,839 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 3,276 shares in its portfolio.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $273.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,570 shares to 21,594 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 17,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,350 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $476,960 activity. Shares for $249,918 were sold by Gerhard Christopher Paul. Another trade for 3,051 shares valued at $236,125 was made by MERLOTTI FRANK H JR on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 10 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Trex Co had 31 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, December 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Tuesday, May 8 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Hold” rating. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $125.0 target in Wednesday, January 3 report. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 31. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Hold” rating by Sidoti on Monday, October 2. Sidoti upgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) rating on Tuesday, May 8. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $141 target. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, January 3.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 insider sales for $194.08 million activity. Bennett Kelly also sold $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, October 22 HASTINGS REED sold $34.80M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 105,868 shares. BARTON RICHARD N had sold 700 shares worth $241,343. KILGORE LESLIE J had sold 472 shares worth $189,272. Peters Gregory K had sold 6,062 shares worth $2.42 million. HALEY TIMOTHY M also sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barton Inv Mgmt holds 32.08% or 554,035 shares in its portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt invested in 620 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc invested in 16,186 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moors Cabot Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 3,187 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Axa has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Factory Mutual Ins Com has 0.36% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 91,900 shares. Moreover, Valinor Ltd Partnership has 3.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Principal Gru invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,827 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 508 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited invested in 1.67% or 8,810 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $544.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 87,200 shares to 536,277 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,956 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).