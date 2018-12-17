Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 35,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,280 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.29M, down from 736,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 1.33 million shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has declined 12.77% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 255.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,259 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51 million, up from 4,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $178.88. About 1.21M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $68.05 million activity. SANDS ROBERT also sold $33.79M worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares. The insider Kane Thomas Michael sold 4,419 shares worth $989,106.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 315,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 7. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Thursday, August 16 report. FinnCap maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Wednesday, September 16. FinnCap has “Corporate” rating and $280 target. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, September 10. The company was initiated on Monday, February 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $194 target in Thursday, October 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Friday, June 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $216 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, July 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 9,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs owns 50 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 503 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund holds 0.15% or 3,171 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has invested 1.84% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Farmers Trust reported 1,236 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.53% or 4,731 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.54% or 68,850 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc holds 122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,030 were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Grp. Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,756 shares. Wealthtrust has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 14 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 41,257 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 5,872 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold TRMB shares while 123 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 214.68 million shares or 1.80% less from 218.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset invested in 329,935 shares. 131,012 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Lc. Qs Invsts reported 37 shares stake. Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Bessemer Group Inc owns 14,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 15,677 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.55% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0.02% or 64,484 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 15,413 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 119,918 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1,170 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf America Incorporated has invested 3.33% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Paloma Mgmt holds 6,518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $100.46 million for 20.99 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Trimble Navigation Limited had 43 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 14. The stock of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 9. The rating was initiated by Northcoast on Friday, January 13 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 5. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, February 9. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, September 25. The stock of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 24 by Wedbush. The stock of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 8.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 98,900 shares to 959,000 shares, valued at $44.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 202,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).