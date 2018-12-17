Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 474.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 6,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 2.53M shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 43.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 55,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,301 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25 million, up from 127,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $658.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 1.10 million shares traded or 67.33% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 44.95% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15800 target in Thursday, March 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, December 22 with “Equal Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 20. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 30 by Barclays Capital. Pacific Crest initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 39,510 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 19,604 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 166,707 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones holds 0.43% or 20,583 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Legacy Inc holds 34,608 shares. Barnett And Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 1,321 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 69,765 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com. Zacks Investment holds 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 76,668 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability reported 8.06M shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 279,486 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has 0.77% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Next Group Incorporated accumulated 5 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 6,677 shares to 324,441 shares, valued at $18.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) by 203,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,229 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.03 million shares or 0.71% less from 50.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,165 were reported by James Invest. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 8,771 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Los Angeles Capital And Equity reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 40,771 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,690 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 374,105 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.27% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 37,028 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 30,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Towle & invested in 2.05M shares or 4.35% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 569,932 shares. 19,250 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $74.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 33,061 shares to 94,167 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 19 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Triumph Group had 69 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 29 by ValuEngine. As per Monday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, February 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 13. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Thursday, May 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The stock of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 23 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 7 by Robert W. Baird.