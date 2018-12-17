Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 16.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 15,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,881 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.69M, down from 91,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 4.11 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 68.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88M, up from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 715,697 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,394 shares to 20,740 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: Sales Performance Continues, Appeal Lures – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Target’s Post-Earnings Plunge Justified? – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s What Target Is Doing for Black Friday – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Target’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Tuesday, September 8. As per Friday, February 16, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 17 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 19. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 14. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.97 million for 10.76 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $290.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,117 shares to 1,830 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Rentals Presents Strategic Vision and 2019 Financial Guidance at Investor Day; Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; Resumes Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Unum Group, Emerson Electric and American Electric Power – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. United Rentals Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 4 report. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, June 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, October 14 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 29 by Susquehanna. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 26.