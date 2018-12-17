Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) by 1.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.17 million, down from 388,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 9.65 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 96.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,259 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81 million, up from 5,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 550,861 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 13,844 shares to 230,192 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,923 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK).

Among 15 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Old Dominion Freight Line had 65 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $158 target in Friday, July 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ODFL in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 27. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 2. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, April 29. On Tuesday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davenport Communications Lc has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Agf Investments has invested 0.79% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 64,544 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 85,102 shares. 165 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Maryland-based Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Swiss Bancshares reported 196,900 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 10,705 shares. Ci has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Montgomery Inv Mngmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Driehaus Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Creative Planning invested in 1,798 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 18,745 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc owns 109,157 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Synovus Fincl has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Perigon Wealth Limited Com has 0.22% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,718 shares. Maltese Cap Management Limited Com holds 296,200 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Iowa Fincl Bank has invested 0.31% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Argent Trust has invested 0.36% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore invested in 295,320 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt holds 51,181 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 125,660 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 94,639 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones on Tuesday, April 3 to “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 21. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 18. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was upgraded by Portales Partners on Tuesday, August 25 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, June 13 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 10. As per Wednesday, July 22, the company rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 1 report.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 11.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.