Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 2.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,616 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74 billion, up from 24,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 1.97M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 24.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 4.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.98M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207.45M, down from 18.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 18.32M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has risen 25.19% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO

Among 27 analysts covering Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Vale S.A. had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, December 7. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 10. On Wednesday, May 31 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 1. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 25 by Bernstein. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rating on Monday, November 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $11.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, November 20. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Credit Suisse.

More important recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Vale told to pay $26.8m in damages to indigenous tribes – MINING.com” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Icahn Enterprises to sell Ferrous Resources for about $550m – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil court orders Vale to pay damages to indigenous tribes – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale to improve New Caledonia nickel mine on its own via $500M investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.36 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 5.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.54% EPS growth.

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp by 72,695 shares to 142,099 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 60,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, June 17 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by US Capital Advisors on Wednesday, May 18 to “Hold”. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, January 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 2 to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, February 12. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf has 6,139 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 4,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,516 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Axa accumulated 26,495 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.49% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Carret Asset accumulated 7,572 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd has 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 57,813 shares. Hussman Strategic accumulated 0.02% or 985 shares. 260 were reported by Cwm Lc. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0.6% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Park Circle Company holds 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Spinnaker Tru reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More important recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in the Midstream Sector – The Motley Fool”, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $5832.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 252,029 shares to 184,273 shares, valued at $2.90 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 52,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,156 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).