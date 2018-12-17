Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 80.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 55,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,513 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, down from 68,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 5.89M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 13.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 34,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.55M, down from 260,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 124,028 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 20.10% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 5,741 shares valued at $448,774 was sold by Hill Elliott. $8.24 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Campion Andrew. 40,000 shares valued at $3.06M were sold by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5. The insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M was made by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65M for 39.09 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nike to open in Columbia, Maryland – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “What we know and don’t know after Nike unsealed a lawsuit against its board – Portland Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) CEO Yaki Faitelson on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Varonis Systems Expects Growth to Slow Down This Year – The Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Date of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Join Varonis at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2018 and Learn How to Avoid the Most Common IAM Failures – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VRNS’s profit will be $2.65 million for 148.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

