Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14 million, up from 27,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $150.63. About 479,401 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 39.16% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.16% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 5.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 121,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.50M, up from 115,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 8.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION

Among 6 analysts covering VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. VeriSign had 23 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26. Topeka Capital Markets maintained the shares of VRSN in report on Monday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $123 target in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 9 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, April 5. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $6.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6,766 shares to 128,368 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,239 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.34 million shares stake. Cincinnati Indemnity has 34,300 shares for 6.91% of their portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 6.67 million are owned by Asset One Co. Beacon Finance Group reported 126,919 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Incorporated has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 8,151 shares. Lynch In owns 40,144 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates reported 12.46 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 942,277 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has 126,042 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Salem Counselors invested in 19,994 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,325 shares. Conning stated it has 947,567 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Friday, April 21, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 21 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, April 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Moffet Nathanson. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52.0 target in Friday, October 20 report. As per Thursday, April 7, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, January 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $58 target.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $832.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) by 2,176 shares to 16,921 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,643 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).

