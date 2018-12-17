Fayerweather Charles decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) by 10.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles sold 3,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,846 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, down from 36,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 659,432 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 7.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,695 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.32 million, down from 138,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 5.52 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.61 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, September 14. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $162 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, January 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, September 12. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, December 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, September 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $124.0 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marvin & Palmer Associates stated it has 39,917 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 110,162 shares. Garde Cap Inc accumulated 1,874 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 4,085 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Coldstream Inc reported 30,552 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc invested in 89,388 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Tiger Glob Mngmt Lc invested in 0.56% or 793,000 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 957,966 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.08 million shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 13,114 shares. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Liberty Capital holds 3.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 44,271 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,177 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. The insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 29,050 shares to 107,436 shares, valued at $17.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 46,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CNI’s profit will be $821.37M for 16.88 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 88 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 26 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 26 by TD Securities. Bank of America maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Monday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Thursday, June 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $79 target. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Citigroup. Argus Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, June 21 report.

