Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 284.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 409,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 553,900 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76 million, up from 144,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 1.10 million shares traded or 106.35% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 8.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 56.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 22,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,154 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32 million, down from 39,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 680,927 shares traded or 28.63% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27 million for 58.08 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.52 million activity. The insider Heissenbuttel William Holmes sold 6,480 shares worth $595,577. JENSEN TONY A sold $1.90M worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Tuesday, July 3. The insider Veenman Sybil E bought 500 shares worth $39,055.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $207.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

