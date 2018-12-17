Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 216.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 1.60M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 35.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,230 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 14,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $187.38. About 706,107 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan initiated Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, December 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Tuesday, July 28 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 21 by Wedbush. Raymond James upgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Friday, February 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, December 15. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy” on Friday, February 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Tuesday, August 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Oppenheimer.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 Harris Jeff M sold $2.21M worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 24,500 shares. 406 shares valued at $33,787 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Monday, July 16. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,077 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Monday, July 16. 376 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,447 on Monday, July 16.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $50.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,438 shares to 4,562 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields And Llc holds 10,583 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 6,046 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 24,766 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.06% or 212,406 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 1.14% or 17,985 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,819 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National owns 5,927 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 156,523 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 25,496 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 41,218 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 17,334 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Vigilant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, August 17. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Friday, July 29 report. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, September 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 29.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. $513,660 worth of stock was sold by Carey Charles P on Friday, November 2. The insider Tully Sean sold $2.59 million. The insider Bernacchi Jeffrey M. sold 4,976 shares worth $878,762. $1.14M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Winkler Julie. Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, September 4. $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Tobin Jack J.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $158.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,895 shares to 30,940 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 11,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).