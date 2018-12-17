Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 40,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.48 million, down from 182,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 24.63 million shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PAY PLAN SAID TO PLACE ITS INTERESTS OVER CLIENTS’; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 236.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 363,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.94 million, up from 153,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.81% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 5.11M shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 100,000 shares to 70,890 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,177 shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $21.49 million activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Connor Richard W., worth $35,240. $65,809 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Steinfort Matt on Thursday, October 4. 5,000 Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares with value of $195,000 were sold by Rottenberg Linda. 265,866 Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares with value of $10.00 million were sold by Caruso Daniel. $54,152 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares were sold by Mays Sandra.

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 54 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, December 6. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, December 1. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, December 14. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by BTIG Research. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, August 30 report. On Monday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. BTIG Research upgraded Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) rating on Wednesday, April 20. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $31 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 15,356 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Zimmer Prtn Lp has 3.7% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8.04M shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Putnam Invs invested in 0.01% or 70,908 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 107,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 119,833 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Foundation holds 30,669 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company owns 416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.68% or 102,740 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc holds 1.63M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,920 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 9,658 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cowen names Zayo among “three best ideas” – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cisco, Zayo Group, Seaboard, New Relic, Tribune Media, and Veeva â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Zayo Group’s top priority in 2019 is spinning off its company, but is it preparing for a takeover? – Denver Business Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Zayo Group (ZAYO) Said to Receive Interest from Blackstone-Stonepeak Group – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +2.5% amid European deal from webscale customer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 3,512 shares to 112,687 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,190 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo fires dozens of retail-bank regional managers: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Altria Stock Is Extremely Cheap – Yahoo Finance” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Could Major Banksâ€™ Short Interest Be Signaling a Market Correction? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed rejects Wells Fargo reform plan: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5500 target in Sunday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, April 26. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, April 11 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Wednesday, October 19. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Charter Trust owns 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 58,325 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.46% or 511,933 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Co accumulated 29,255 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 8,312 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nomura holds 182,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Limited invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ironwood Financial Limited Co accumulated 0.09% or 3,144 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,415 shares. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 25,663 shares. Wheatland, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,219 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 5,641 shares. Middleton And Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,652 shares. Pure Advsrs reported 8,237 shares stake. Cumberland Prns Limited has 72,147 shares.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity.