Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 121.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,673 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.59 million, up from 53,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 1.74M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 46.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 16,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, up from 35,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 4.91M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of WMB in report on Wednesday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 27. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 26. Scotia Capital maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, April 28 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, January 11 report.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams Companies Moving Back Into The Delaware Basin – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan, Williams win OK to start up facilities to boost feedgas to Cheniere LNG terminals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2. Shares for $249,856 were sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. Zamarin Chad J. also bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $644,283 was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Allied Advisory Ser owns 12,889 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Management owns 135,182 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 14,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13,474 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 2.38M shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 94,999 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3,010 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.09% or 589,510 shares in its portfolio. Asset reported 73,845 shares. Hudock Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 518 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 69,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Service has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,780 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47,202 shares to 169,112 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,014 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 65,998 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 93,230 shares. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Company holds 2,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,040 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ltd Company. 7,500 were reported by Garde. Joel Isaacson & Communications Ltd Com reported 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc reported 215,003 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 12,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 7,636 shares. Jcic Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 275 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Prescott Group Ltd Liability Co reported 5,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 0.34% stake. Colonial Trust Advsr invested 1.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. Another trade for 14,255 shares valued at $1.94 million was sold by Gill Charles D.