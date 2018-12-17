Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 8,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 233,406 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.43M, down from 242,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 962,147 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi to Roseanne: Racism Not Among Ambien’s Many Side Effects; 16/04/2018 – France’s Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse’s Cooper-Vemedia; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S OTC ASSETS SAID TO ATTRACT PE FIRMS, OTHER DRUGMAKERS; 12/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 11.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08M, down from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 132,870 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 21.41% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 34,552 shares to 407,010 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.58B for 17.35 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Sanofi-aventis Sa (NYSE:SNY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Sanofi-aventis Sa had 31 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, November 7. On Thursday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Argus Research initiated Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) on Thursday, April 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, August 24. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of SNY in report on Friday, December 1 to “Underweight” rating. Bank of America upgraded Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) on Monday, September 10 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 11 by Berenberg. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 12.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $8.58 million activity. Shares for $207,793 were bought by Canuso Dominic C. WRIGHT RICHARD had sold 3,096 shares worth $155,928.

Among 6 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WSFS Financial had 16 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Boenning & Scattergood maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 28 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Wednesday, February 28. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Stephens maintained the shares of WSFS in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform” on Monday, October 31. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) rating on Monday, February 26. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $56.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WSFS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.47 million shares or 7.07% more from 22.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 147,149 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co has 16,170 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0% or 10,532 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 0.06% or 1.33M shares. 58,633 are owned by Invesco Limited. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 420,059 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Frontier Mgmt Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 449,473 shares. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 5,396 were reported by Secor Capital Advsrs Lp. Maltese Cap owns 30,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 4,313 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,638 shares. 245,084 are held by Millennium Llc.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 48,800 shares to 560,500 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 114,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $27.60M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.