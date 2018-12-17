Ascend Capital Llc increased Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) stake by 22.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ascend Capital Llc acquired 10,440 shares as Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH)’s stock declined 27.01%. The Ascend Capital Llc holds 56,851 shares with $4.70 million value, up from 46,411 last quarter. Meta Finl Group Inc now has $792.08 million valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 111,331 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Product Partners had 2 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was downgraded by Janney Capital. See Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $2.75 Initiates Coverage On

29/08/2018 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4.5 New Target: $3.5 Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.0601 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2699. About 1.04 million shares traded or 77.00% up from the average. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 25.08% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPLP News: 05/03/2018 Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q EPU 2C; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q REV. $65.5M, EST. $58.9M; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q Rev $65.5M; 18/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company has market cap of $294.38 million. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, and edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $543,505 activity. $428,600 worth of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was bought by Hanson Bradley C on Thursday, December 6. The insider Theisen Sonja Anne bought 466 shares worth $9,805. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $105,100 was bought by Herrick Glen William.

Ascend Capital Llc decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 172,667 shares to 1.12M valued at $31.02M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Godaddy Inc stake by 15,153 shares and now owns 141,662 shares. Docusign Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CASH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.34% more from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,400 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 173 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 5,600 shares. Parametric Lc owns 7,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 77,488 are held by Principal Financial Gp. James Invest Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blair William & Company Il invested in 15,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,024 were reported by Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Com. Sg Americas Llc holds 0% or 2,293 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Hbk Lp has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability holds 136,941 shares. Patriot Fin Ptnrs LP reported 6.43% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

