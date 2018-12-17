Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 704,577 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 7.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 21,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 134,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.00M, down from 156,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 447,921 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 3,436 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,731 shares. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De has 164,446 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,500 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 4.56% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.27% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 30,601 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 346 shares. Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 91,800 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 23,694 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 58,530 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $828.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 7,241 shares to 62,480 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Battered Technology Stocks That Could Bounce Back in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why LogMeIn Shares Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ:CTXS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Citrix Systems, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 18.56% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.97 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $58.84M for 17.75 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, September 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, July 28. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, August 31.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity.

Among 33 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 112 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. Northland Capital maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Friday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 16. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore initiated Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Wednesday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $102 target in Thursday, July 20 report. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report. Robert W. Baird initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 15 report.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $289.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Call) (NYSE:M) by 100,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $32.25 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.77M was sold by Steele Gary. The insider Knight David sold $154,354. On Tuesday, September 4 Swaroop Bhagwat sold $192,698 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 1,634 shares. Auvil Paul R. III also sold $4.64 million worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $623,235 were sold by Hahn Eric on Tuesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold PFPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 51.22 million shares or 9.60% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Advisory Services invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 64,399 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 41,500 shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 6,590 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks stated it has 37,627 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation reported 79,533 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 11,929 shares. Pnc Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 23,198 shares. Blair William & Il owns 5,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 179,328 shares. 458,528 are owned by Fred Alger Management Inc. First Republic Inv Mngmt stated it has 35,514 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 480,644 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 1,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings.