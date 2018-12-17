Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 530.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 782,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 930,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.54 million, up from 147,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 172,457 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 41.43% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 81.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $887,000, up from 2,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 540,060 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 02/05/2018 – TADAWUL CEO: OPTIMISTIC ON POSITIVE DECISION BY MSCI IN JUNE; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q EPS $1.24; 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. White Elm Cap Lc holds 0.57% or 13,600 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Corp has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 23,867 shares. Dana Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 22,345 shares. 1,614 were reported by Donaldson Capital Management Lc. Advisor Partners Lc accumulated 0.04% or 1,782 shares. 90,825 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 618 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 21,394 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Amg Tru Retail Bank holds 0.12% or 11,771 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gru reported 0.75% stake. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp owns 629,829 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.02% or 122,990 shares. Syntal Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.81% or 12,992 shares in its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. MSCI Inc. had 28 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 13. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Friday, November 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, December 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, November 5. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 10. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $281.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 6,123 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,350 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1,803 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridex Corp (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 52,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

Among 6 analysts covering Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Assembly Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since November 8, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 9 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, May 8 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Friday, April 13. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”.