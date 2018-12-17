Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 10.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 11,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85M, down from 102,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 6.56M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 4.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,954 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.93 million, down from 6,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $68.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1523.06. About 6.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 59,945 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Moreover, Milestone Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Cap has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Wealth Planning holds 0.22% or 160 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 901 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 2.94% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 66,090 shares. 571 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney &. Patriot Wealth Inc stated it has 7,428 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,806 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 2,939 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 589 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 7.5% or 7,451 shares in its portfolio.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $2.32M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. McGrath Judith A sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.48 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,224 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 16,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.30M for 6.80 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc, which manages about $3.09B and $116.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,198 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.