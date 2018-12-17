At Bancorp Has Boosted By $717,230 Its Macys (M) Stake; Aames Financial (AMSF)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Aames Financial Corp (AMSF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.46, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 66 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 59 sold and reduced positions in Aames Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.96 million shares, down from 22.56 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aames Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 53 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

At Bancorp increased Macys Inc (M) stake by 21.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. At Bancorp acquired 21,095 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 11.37%. The At Bancorp holds 118,882 shares with $4.13M value, up from 97,787 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $9.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 4.60M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. for 158,572 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 159,789 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 0.72% invested in the company for 191,812 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 174,030 shares.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The Company’s workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 21.51 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 24.64% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $16.56 million for 17.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Macy’s (NYSE:M), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macy’s had 8 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Underweight” on Thursday, December 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Standpoint Research.

At Bancorp decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 5,268 shares to 41,193 valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 65,550 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.