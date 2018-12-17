Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 99.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19,000, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 3.28M shares traded or 44.52% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 4.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,670 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.89 million, up from 69,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $105.41. About 1.57M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $766.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,499 shares to 419,100 shares, valued at $37.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 4,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,380 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 11.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.69 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $369.95M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

