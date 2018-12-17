Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 50.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 46,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,930 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.38M, up from 93,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 1.51M shares traded or 65.73% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 13.48% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 68.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabre Capital Partners Sa sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $328,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabre Capital Partners Sa who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 1.96 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board

Jabre Capital Partners Sa, which manages about $302.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 28 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 17 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, May 19. As per Wednesday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, November 29. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 6. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of ADSK in report on Tuesday, August 30 to “Sell” rating.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.28 million activity. Anagnost Andrew had sold 23,008 shares worth $3.50 million. 7,185 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares with value of $997,120 were sold by Di Fronzo Pascal W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Darsana Capital Prtn LP stated it has 10.64% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Montag A & Associate Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.11% or 596,559 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Manhattan owns 52 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 13,045 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.48% stake. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 0% or 20 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Swiss National Bank has 699,499 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Texas-based Westwood Gp has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 66,973 shares. Burns J W Company Ny owns 5,880 shares. Moreover, First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 53,431 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42 million for 176.76 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold BC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 78.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 79.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prns Grp Llc has invested 0.34% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 80,126 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Llc accumulated 41 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 0.07% or 5,525 shares. Natixis owns 190,456 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 55,929 shares. Diker Mngmt Lc stated it has 60,388 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Co holds 1.29 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Co has invested 0.29% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Aqr Management Ltd Liability reported 1.02M shares. World Asset Mgmt has 4,887 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Century holds 132,471 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 52,934 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 152,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $507,502 activity. $364,620 worth of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) was sold by Pfeifer John C. FERNANDEZ MANUEL A had bought 13,235 shares worth $702,597 on Friday, November 30.

