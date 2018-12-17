Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Sh (RCL) by 17.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,626 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.73M, up from 89,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Sh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.06 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Process (ADP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 42,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $302.63 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 1.02M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.52 million for 28.45 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $20.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 142,417 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $344.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 5.45M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 3,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. At Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Loudon Mngmt Lc reported 2,234 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 672,847 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Scott And Selber holds 0.23% or 3,158 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management reported 0.09% stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 328,813 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Nomura reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Woodstock Corp reported 73,893 shares stake. 53,358 were reported by Waratah Cap Advisors Limited. Rand Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 0.77% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45,560 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interpublic (IPG) Stock Up 13.6% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “H&R Block (HRB) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US private-sector job growth misses forecasts in Nov -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair upgraded the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 31 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 4 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, August 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, July 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, February 4 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 3. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 20 to “Neutral”.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Eberhard Michael C. Shares for $1.74M were sold by Ayala John on Friday, August 31. Albinson Brock also sold $482,851 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $314,670 were sold by Bonarti Michael A. Siegmund Jan sold $1.20M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 1,197 shares valued at $172,886 was sold by Sackman Stuart.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Fincl holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. U S Invsts has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bb&T Secs Limited has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 1,730 are owned by Brookstone Capital Management. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.19% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Affinity Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.81% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 105,626 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has 13,712 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Invest House Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aviva Plc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 81,500 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.35% or 103,250 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank Tru stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dakota Wealth has 3,642 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.33% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 553,968 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of RCL in report on Tuesday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Bernstein on Friday, September 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 20 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, October 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 24. On Thursday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $998,977 activity. Shares for $168,179 were sold by REITAN BERNT. The insider Fain Richard D bought 18,900 shares worth $2.00M.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $758.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,975 shares to 65,790 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,377 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Com.