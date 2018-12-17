Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 891,232 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 843,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 902,410 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.30M, up from 58,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 41,544 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 16,892 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 21,650 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 1.80 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management owns 13,194 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc reported 11,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.71% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pinebridge Lp invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Personal invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 7,000 were reported by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 11,800 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 5.78M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 40,987 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,180 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. United Rentals Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Wolfe Research. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Citigroup. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, August 4. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Bank of America.

Westport Asset Management Inc, which manages about $301.70 million and $141.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 15,000 shares to 112,285 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/11: (HAIN) (PVTL) (URI) Higher; (PLAY) (MRNS) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Trade Desk, United Rentals, ServiceMaster Global, Talend SA, Viking Therapeutics, and SEACOR â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 41.32% or $1.38 from last year’s $3.34 per share. URI’s profit will be $382.82M for 5.56 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. IRSA Inversiones had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of IRS in report on Thursday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 11. On Monday, September 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 21. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 23 report.