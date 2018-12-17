Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 17,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 582,882 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.56 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 207,685 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 2.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Bailard Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 28,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.09 million, up from 93,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 31.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit

Among 8 analysts covering Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mobile Mini had 25 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 22 by Robert W. Baird. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 3 report. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Needham maintained Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) rating on Friday, October 23. Needham has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. The stock of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 5.

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BP Recommends ADS Holders Reject Mini-tender Offer By TRC Capital – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (JD, CPB, TGT, LOW) – Nasdaq” on November 18, 2018. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Googleâ€™s Chromecast Audio Adapter Is on Sale for $15 – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AptarGroup (ATR) to Hike Prices for Beauty Products by 5-10% – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Bislett Management Llc, which manages about $185.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,000 shares to 389,826 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 39.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MINI’s profit will be $25.48 million for 13.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MINI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.20% more from 43.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0% or 14 shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% or 596,537 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Capital invested in 2.22% or 437,872 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 255,248 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 66,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 42,355 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 15,434 shares. Atria stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Mason Street Llc has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Commerce Bank & Trust holds 9,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 109,362 shares. Geode Ltd invested in 0.01% or 468,193 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Lapides Asset Limited Co has 0.56% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 9,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 32,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,812 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.88% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Natl Insurance Tx has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California Employees Retirement reported 19.84M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited holds 2.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.26 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 532,201 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D E Shaw Co holds 0.75% or 18.62M shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Advisers reported 1.05% stake. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 17,842 shares. Zwj Counsel has invested 2.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt Lp reported 25,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.75% or 51,000 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Financial Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 26,270 shares. Old Point Tru And Fin Service N A has 3.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 156,436 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T – 2 Potential New Headaches In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “You Can See 7 of This Year’s Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, United States Steel and AT&T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, January 26 report. HSBC upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Monday, November 26. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Friday, July 22 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Drexel Hamilton. Raymond James downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 14.