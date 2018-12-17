Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Trupanion (TRUP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 41,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.30M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Trupanion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 462,070 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 12.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,574 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, up from 19,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.24. About 4.61 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $92.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 734,319 shares to 13.49 million shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Adr by 65,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.87M shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Among 10 analysts covering Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Trupanion had 24 analyst reports since July 19, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, November 3. Cowen & Co maintained Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, May 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, February 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) rating on Monday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1900 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 2.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $114,673 worth of stock was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. 11,451 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $1.67M were sold by Gherson Diane J. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 19. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, October 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, June 27 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, January 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $192 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 19.