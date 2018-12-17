Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 19.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 5,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, down from 26,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $153.54. About 875,563 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 14.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 59,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 459,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.51 million, up from 400,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 356,925 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $282.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,030 shares to 96,446 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, December 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 14 with “Buy”. On Friday, May 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 31. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Monday, December 4. The company was maintained on Monday, April 2 by Wedbush. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 8. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 28 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, June 23 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on December, 20 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 2.79% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Adobe, Barnes & Noble And More – Yahoo Finance” on December 05, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “IT vs ACN: Which Consulting Services Stock is Better Placed? – Zacks.com” published on November 22, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Adaptly; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ETS Selects Accenture for Transformation on the Cloud to Help Drive Innovation – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 0.87% or 144,535 shares. Mirae Asset has 57,404 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc owns 2,341 shares. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 3,345 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has 3,901 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 17,573 are held by Duncker Streett &. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Company invested in 174,282 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd reported 1,661 shares stake. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi stated it has 63,775 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. 9,872 were accumulated by Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Howard Cap, a New York-based fund reported 109,374 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 1,006 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Inc invested in 3,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 63,400 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. ServiceMaster had 44 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 23. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, December 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Instinet on Thursday, February 15 to “Buy”. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 1. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, July 18 report.