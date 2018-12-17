Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 54.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 69,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 57,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.41 million, down from 126,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 1.20M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) by 52.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 4,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,387 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09M, up from 8,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 162,978 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: QTEC, SYMC, CDNS, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; GameStop Lowers Profit Forecast – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Workday Management Explains Its Key Growth Drivers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $376.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 59,201 shares to 459,582 shares, valued at $28.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 69,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.74% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 28 selling transactions for $227.33 million activity. STILL GEORGE J JR had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.72 million. $50.01 million worth of stock was sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A on Friday, December 7. $937,369 worth of stock was sold by BHUSRI ANEEL on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 6,281 shares valued at $799,237 was sold by Sisco Robynne. $463,123 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano. Another trade for 2,675 shares valued at $340,185 was made by Stankey Michael A. on Monday, October 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold WDAY shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 147.63 million shares or 1.61% more from 145.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp reported 2.68M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 153,857 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 4,092 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 1,266 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 11,306 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.18% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 4,215 shares. Sei Invests Company invested in 135,423 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.73% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 475,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.2% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 6.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bares Capital Management invested in 1.77M shares. 9,146 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Presents At William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSC Industrial Falls Short Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Winning the Turf War in This Critical Market – The Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.55 million activity. $132,641 worth of stock was sold by KELLY DENIS F on Tuesday, August 21. The insider WRIGHT DAVID sold 5,404 shares worth $480,956. 8,696 shares valued at $716,347 were sold by POLLI GREGORY on Thursday, July 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold MSM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 40.15 million shares or 5.58% more from 38.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 3,700 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc reported 22,166 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 7,069 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 11,061 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.06% or 13,562 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Smithfield Trust holds 25 shares. 7,656 are owned by Df Dent And Company. Captrust Fin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). First Manhattan invested in 1,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 72,669 shares. 29,496 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 340,493 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,515 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $948.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 23,000 shares to 445,680 shares, valued at $20.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 157,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,400 shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

