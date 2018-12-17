Tt International decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 40.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 291,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 429,698 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.78M, down from 721,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 214,007 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 64.14% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.78. About 10.91M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS YET TO MEET WITH FACEBOOK OFFICIALS; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 26/03/2018 – Illinois AG: MADIGAN & 36 ATTORNEYS GENERAL DEMAND ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 76 insider sales for $1.83 billion activity. $38.63 million worth of stock was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, August 16. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75M. On Tuesday, November 13 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,164 shares. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $907,786 was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, September 4. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of stock. Shares for $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 23,896 were reported by Fernwood Management Limited Liability Corp. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 808,139 shares. Ionic Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% or 28,000 shares. First Corporation In accumulated 1,756 shares. Nordea Investment reported 0.76% stake. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Co holds 119,326 shares. Pension has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segment Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.23% or 6,534 shares. Bremer National Association holds 0.63% or 15,311 shares. Of Vermont reported 53,805 shares stake. Ally Inc holds 2.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 80,000 shares. Cibc World Inc holds 482,727 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,080 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, September 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by J.P. Morgan. Susquehanna initiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, August 10. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $125 target. On Thursday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 20 with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 6 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $604.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,520 shares to 97,450 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 182,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Among 7 analysts covering Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Banco Macro SA had 10 analyst reports since February 9, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, May 9 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 9, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 11 by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of BMA in report on Monday, September 26 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 29. On Friday, May 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Santander to “Buy”. UBS initiated the shares of BMA in report on Wednesday, June 1 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of BMA in report on Monday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $895.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 90,000 shares to 182,500 shares, valued at $25.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 3.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).