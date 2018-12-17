Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 484.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 44,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 61.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) by 102.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,265 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53 million, up from 16,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 620,055 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Partners has 2.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66.05 million shares. Cap Ca holds 0.06% or 14,311 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Management Inc has 1.58% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 524,821 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6.90M shares stake. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0.96% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boys Arnold And has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vantage Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oppenheimer Co holds 1.04M shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 6.17M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management invested in 38,428 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 2.77M shares stake. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 54,554 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division owns 950,680 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0% or 602 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 31 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, December 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 20. Berenberg initiated it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, July 13 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 1 by Bernstein. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform” on Friday, April 7. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Thursday, April 7 with “Overweight” rating. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 13 to “Hold” rating.

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 8. On Thursday, September 22 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Top Pick”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 30. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 11 with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48.5 target in Friday, February 16 report. As per Monday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $47 target in Friday, August 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

