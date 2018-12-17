Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 18.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 43,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,887 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.67M, up from 229,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 408,282 shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 11.80% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 13,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.37M, up from 236,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 55.22 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verint Systems Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint: Margins Expansion Can Drive Value – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Buy to Finish Out 2018 – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 5, 2018 : CTRP, GWRE, OLLI, VRNT, DSGX, CLDR, AVAV, REVG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Verint Systems Inc., 44.4% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.6% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $7.96 million activity. FANTE PETER sold $1.01 million worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) on Tuesday, September 11. SAFIR HOWARD had sold 4,000 shares worth $200,280. 1,875 shares valued at $92,119 were sold by Robinson Douglas on Tuesday, September 25. On Monday, September 10 the insider Nottenburg Richard N sold $243,750. BODNER DAN also sold $2.98M worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold VRNT shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 58.37 million shares or 0.60% less from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.11M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 0.02% or 8,640 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 52,391 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.23% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sun Life Fincl holds 0.04% or 4,652 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 5.74M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc owns 180,270 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru reported 52 shares. American Cap Mngmt owns 1.48 million shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh accumulated 4,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 1.46 million shares. Bernzott reported 513,138 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Among 10 analysts covering Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Verint Systems had 37 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 3. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, September 3 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 17 report. FBR Capital maintained Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) rating on Thursday, September 3. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $63.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 8 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, September 7. The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, October 8. On Sunday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, February 15 report.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19,876 shares to 31,775 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 91,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,135 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 153,504 shares. Pure Fin Advsrs Inc invested in 0.08% or 12,137 shares. Longer Incorporated invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sterling Global Strategies Lc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt reported 202,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 25.48M shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 258,139 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 194,963 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,223 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mathes Co reported 47,301 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Fred Alger holds 2.01M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 79,621 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co owns 49,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parsec accumulated 32,002 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Saturday, September 5 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform” on Friday, April 7. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 12. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”.