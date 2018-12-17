Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 6,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.98 million, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.12. About 24.17 million shares traded or 198.47% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Class A (MBUU) by 37.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc sold 123,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,988 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.44 million, down from 332,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 98,207 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has risen 27.10% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.94 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M worth of stock or 29,000 shares. The insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex. The insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, December 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $99 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 25. Citigroup initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140.0 target in Monday, September 25 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bourgeon Ltd Llc accumulated 6,148 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 70,547 are held by Martin Invest Management Ltd Co. Bowen Hanes Company has 1.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shikiar Asset has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,892 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 58,281 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Founders Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,048 shares. S R Schill And Assoc has invested 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tanaka Management reported 139 shares. Chase Invest Counsel reported 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iberiabank owns 74,477 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 640,260 shares or 1.22% of the stock. City Tru Company Fl owns 43,892 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $216.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 4,113 shares to 8,272 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MBUU shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 19.40 million shares or 0.54% less from 19.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 58,035 are owned by Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Blackrock reported 1.59M shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 4,290 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 545,759 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs holds 0% or 12,609 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 61,020 shares. 10,300 were accumulated by Fmr Limited. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 57,684 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Delaware has 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 3,853 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co accumulated 212,737 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP reported 0.11% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 46,667 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,800 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The owns 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 13,506 shares.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $111.61M and $525.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 20,204 shares to 135,606 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 9 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Malibu Boats had 28 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The rating was initiated by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 9. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 22 by Zacks. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40.0 target in Monday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 12 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $12.45 million activity. Wilson Wayne R. also sold $506,136 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares. Shares for $5.07 million were sold by Springer Jackie D. Jr.. ST CLAIR WILLIAM PAXSON JR had sold 15,000 shares worth $789,000. Anderson Ritchie L. sold $551,873 worth of stock or 12,036 shares.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.82 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.