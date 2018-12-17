Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Ecopetrol Sa (EC) stake by 14.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 899,535 shares as Ecopetrol Sa (EC)’s stock declined 14.23%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 5.31 million shares with $142.87M value, down from 6.20 million last quarter. Ecopetrol Sa now has $737.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 342,815 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has risen 59.21% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks 3 gasoline cargoes for May; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEES OIL OUTPUT AT 715K-725K B/D IN 2018: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 09/04/2018 – ECOPETROL S.A. LIQUIDATION OF ONE OF UNITS; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 02/04/2018 – Colombia’s attorney general to investigate Ecopetrol oil spill; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) had a decrease of 44.57% in short interest. CCB’s SI was 37,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 44.57% from 68,200 shares previously. With 14,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)’s short sellers to cover CCB’s short positions. The SI to Coastal Financial Corporation’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 3,217 shares traded. Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on February, 28. EC’s profit will be $25.08B for 7.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.62, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 56.03 million shares or 4.18% more from 53.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx reported 0.01% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Ashmore Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has invested 4.08% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Sei Invests Com owns 333,582 shares. 350 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Art Advsrs has 64,400 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 4,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 2.83M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.06% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf stated it has 14,502 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 1.33 million shares. 89,351 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd owns 639,271 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 44,143 shares to 4.28 million valued at $306.30 million in 2018Q3. It also upped General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 1.23 million shares and now owns 1.23M shares. Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) was raised too.

