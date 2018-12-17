Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,125 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.79 billion, down from 61,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.6. About 4.16 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 847,570 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.25M, up from 814,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 17.77M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $1.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was sold by Tennison Lynden L on Tuesday, August 28.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1347.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 513 shares to 14,327 shares, valued at $1.83B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Intermediate Credit Bond Etf (CIU).

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by Daiwa Securities on Thursday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, August 23. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $113.0 target. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating by Scotia Capital given on Tuesday, March 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $115 target in Friday, January 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 31 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.94 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 22,847 shares to 199,468 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,124 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.