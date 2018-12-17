Piermont Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 439.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piermont Capital Management Llc bought 70,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 86,680 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.71M, up from 16,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piermont Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 2.48M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 1,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21 million, down from 52,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $228.79. About 344,112 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%

Among 26 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ciena had 114 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by William Blair given on Friday, June 2. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, April 8. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 12 to “Overweight”. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Tuesday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CIEN shares while 86 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 146.14 million shares or 1.83% more from 143.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 1.91M were accumulated by Victory Cap. Profund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.12M shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Shell Asset Communication accumulated 21,248 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 298,775 are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Emerald Advisers Incorporated Pa stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 1.23M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 2 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Omers Administration has 75,600 shares.

Piermont Capital Management Llc, which manages about $208.82 million and $249.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 690 shares to 7,855 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 34,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,920 shares, and cut its stake in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 52 sales for $5.35 million activity. The insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares worth $51,613. $39,911 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by Phipps Jason on Friday, June 22. $14,921 worth of stock was sold by PETRIK ANDREW C on Thursday, June 21. On Monday, October 15 the insider FRODSHAM JAMES sold $58,311. McFeely Scott sold 1,000 shares worth $26,980. The insider HAMILTON RICK sold $91,650.

Among 17 analysts covering Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Vail Resorts Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 14, the company rating was upgraded by M Partners. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 9. The company was maintained on Friday, September 25 by M Partners. On Wednesday, December 13 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $144 target in Tuesday, December 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 29 by Janney Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the shares of MTN in report on Tuesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.00 million activity. 9,078 shares were sold by Lynch Kirsten A., worth $2.39 million on Monday, October 1. 400 shares valued at $101,835 were sold by Vaughn Peter A on Thursday, October 4.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $551.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,600 shares to 91,540 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 12,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).