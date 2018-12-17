Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 113.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 15,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,607 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53 million, up from 13,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 29.26M shares traded or 44.37% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 190.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 19,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,005 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 3.25 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The DOD is defending its JEDI procurement â€” and AWS has joined that defense – Washington Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Says it’s Certified to Secure Government Communications – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, March 16. On Wednesday, January 11 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by BTIG Research. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Friday, December 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Sunday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 14, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, March 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $55 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,967 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 48,816 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guggenheim Capital Limited has 557,434 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. American National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 29,318 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Union Natl Bank reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Coldstream Management Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jcic Asset Management Inc owns 835 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vestor Capital Ltd accumulated 1,015 shares. Wharton Business Gp Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,965 shares. Adirondack holds 0.12% or 3,538 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $702.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,283 shares to 10,125 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dish Tests Movie Recommendations App Flixpert (EXCLUSIVE) – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Group forms to oppose tie-up of U.S. telecom firms T-Mobile, Sprint – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5G Wireless on 600 MHz Spectrum Gathers Steam: Who Will Gain? – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FuboTV launches streaming TV service in Spain – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s higher calling is now a liability – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $272.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 84,873 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 113,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 0.04% less from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 64,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corporation stated it has 30,190 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.04% or 970,035 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). James Invest Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 56,990 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested in 19,884 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,906 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 51,426 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 803,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 39,676 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 42 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cleararc Capital accumulated 5,943 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership owns 165,237 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Dish Network Corp. had 66 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, September 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 9. As per Thursday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 23 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, August 13 to “Sell”. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, August 3. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 22. HSBC initiated the shares of DISH in report on Wednesday, July 22 with “Reduce” rating. Pivotal Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $65.0 target in Monday, November 6 report.