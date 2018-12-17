Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 4.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 11,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.25M, down from 244,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 288,288 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 5.86% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.80 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 113,441 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 18.06% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 19,500 shares to 172,329 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 63,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,878 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Among 21 analysts covering Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nextera Energy Partners had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of NEP in report on Tuesday, December 12 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 4. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 31. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 27 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 28 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 45.18 million shares or 2.12% more from 44.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Churchill Corporation holds 376,893 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Income Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.49% or 5.08 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 5,123 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 13,334 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.36% stake. Duff Phelps Mgmt holds 1.01M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 63,760 shares. Miller Howard Invs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 56,694 shares. 316 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 10,491 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 7,410 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Serv Lc stated it has 90 shares. Westwood Holdg Group accumulated 6,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 31,219 are owned by Fil Ltd.

Among 7 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. j2 Global had 15 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, April 1. Susquehanna initiated j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) on Monday, August 10 with “Positive” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by Robert W. Baird. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $82 target in Wednesday, November 4 report. Citigroup maintained j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) on Wednesday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Mkt Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, December 18. The stock of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 7. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 31 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $2.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 36,686 shares to 238,490 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 20,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Tailored Brands Inc.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.48 million activity. $263,422 worth of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were sold by Shah Vivek. The insider ROSSEN JEREMY sold $199,445.

