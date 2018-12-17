Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 3.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 53,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.95M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 5.90 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Expects to Complete All Transactions by End of 2019

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 28.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 112,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,994 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.50 million, up from 393,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 1.47 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has declined 16.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCAR shares while 162 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 202.64 million shares or 1.95% less from 206.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Madison Hldgs has 0.61% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 378,321 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 9,523 shares. 6,740 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 288,676 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd reported 26,700 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 60,896 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Lc invested in 7,264 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 72,192 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp owns 6,742 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.04M shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Among 28 analysts covering Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Paccar Inc had 128 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 6 by Argus Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, January 13. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 5 report. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 3 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Jefferies. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 4 report. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 11.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 163,309 shares to 594,165 shares, valued at $26.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 15,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,931 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. The insider PIGOTT MARK C sold $11.42 million.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 47,067 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $58.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 26,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc has 1.60 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Advisers Ltd invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 15,526 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.03% or 17,835 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 81,822 shares. King Luther owns 236,481 shares. Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 46,881 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 147,149 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moors & Cabot has invested 0.15% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 52,300 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 15,020 shares. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 970,443 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

