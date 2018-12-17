S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Emcore Corp. (EMKR) by 22.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 113,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,145 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97 million, up from 511,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Emcore Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 188,138 shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 26.98% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Rev $18.6M; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 09/05/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 9 Days

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 19.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.18 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.48. About 2.95 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Ray Irani Resigns From Board Effective Immediately; 27/04/2018 – Las Vegas RJ: BREAKING: Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox has officially proposed removing the Wynn name from the company’s $2.5B; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter to; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Sold Roughly One-Third of His Stake in Wynn Resorts at $180 Per Share in Open Market Transactions — Filings; 09/05/2018 – All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Support Elaine Wynn’s Campaign for Change at Wynn Resorts and Recommend Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 03/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN ATTORNEY: WYNN RESORTS AGREED TO PROVIDE RECORDS; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Cap Corp

Among 29 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $23000 highest and $54 lowest target. $151.59’s average target is 45.09% above currents $104.48 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 115 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 8. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by CFRA. CLSA downgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Friday, July 29 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Monday, October 19 to “Hold”. UBS upgraded the shares of WYNN in report on Monday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, September 25 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Friday, July 29 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Hold” on Thursday, September 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why the Trade War Truce Could Signal a Top for BABA Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTWO, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jumps 354 Points as Stocks, Oil Bounce Back – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Encore casino pledges $10M to local nonprofits, partners with Jack Connors – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $225.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 20,281 shares to 217,284 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 100,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold WYNN shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd reported 294,452 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru reported 33 shares. Blackrock reported 6.16 million shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 44,958 shares. Penn Cap Management Incorporated has 3,423 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,462 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 10,746 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 58,768 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 14,540 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,993 shares in its portfolio. 6,056 are held by Creative Planning. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,024 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Emcore has $13.0 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.60’s average target is 80.95% above currents $4.2 stock price. Emcore had 25 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) earned “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company on Thursday, October 20. The stock of EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 29. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 4 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 10 by Northland Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 9 by FBR Capital. The stock of EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company with “Buy” on Thursday, December 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 19 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 9 by Northland Capital.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $127.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 205,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc. by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,380 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).